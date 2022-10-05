COVID-19: Health Dept. In Hudson Valley To Distribute 5,600 Air Purifiers To Area Schools

Health officials in Westchester County are set to distribute thousands of air purifiers to area school districts this month in an effort to protect students, teachers, and staff from COVID-19.

The Westchester County Department of Health will distribute more than 5,600 air purifiers to 31 school districts in October, county officials announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The health department purchased Fellowes AeraMax Pro AM3S PC Air Purifiers, which health officials reported are "proven to remove over 99.99% of COVID-19 particles from the air."

The department used $5.2 million in federal funding through a contract with S&B Computer and Office Products for the project.

County officials said the goal is to ensure that in-person learning is safe for school communities.

“Air filtration is an effective part of a layered approach to reduce exposure to airborne contaminants," said Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler. "I am grateful to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to the New York State Department of Health for supporting our efforts to improve air quality in our schools.”

Officials said the following school districts are participating:

Ardsley Union Free School District

Bedford Central School District

Blind Brook – Rye Union Free School District

Bronxville Union Free School District

Chappaqua Central School District

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District

Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District

Eastchester Union Free School District

Edgemont Union Free School District

Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District

Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District

Hendrick Hudson Central School District

Irvington Union Free School District

Katonah-Lewisboro School District

Mamaroneck Union Free School District

Mount Vernon City School District

North Salem Central School District

Ossining Union Free School District

Pleasantville Union Free School District

Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES

Port Chester Union Free School District

Rye Neck Union Free School District

Scarsdale Union Free School District

Somers Central School District

Southern Westchester BOCES

Tarrytown Union Free School District

Tuckahoe Union Free School District

White Plains Union Free School District

Yonkers City School District

Yorktown Central School District

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.