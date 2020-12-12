COVID-19: Have Questions About New Vaccine? Newly Launched Website Has Answers

With the first round of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine set to be distributed potentially as soon as this weekend, a new interactive website has been launched that will answer any questions that one may have about the vaccination process.

“COVID Vaccine Facts” has been set up by the Washington D.C.-based Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) to help educate the public about the vaccine before it is shipped out by the federal government.

“The content on this website serves as an educational tool to link people to third-party scientific and evidenced-based information related to the vaccine development process, along with the safety, efficacy, availability, and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines,” according to BIO.

On the website, users can type in a potential question, or find a list of commonly asked questions, that will then bring up a series of answers with a myriad of information on the topic from the CDC, National Institutes of Health, and other federal health agencies.

According to BIO, the top three questions being asked by users are:

“How will we know a COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective?”

“How are vaccines developed?”

“How much will I have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“With the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines becoming available soon, get the facts on vaccine development,” BIO posted online while promoting the website. “Learn more about the scientific rigor that goes into developing a vaccine, and how the vaccine process is safe and effective.”

Anyone looking to have questions on COVID-19 vaccines answered by BIO can do so here.

