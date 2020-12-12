Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,345 New Cases; Latest County Totals
News

COVID-19: Have Questions About New Vaccine? Newly Launched Website Has Answers

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A newly launched website offers new information on COVID-19.
A newly launched website offers new information on COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay/giralt

With the first round of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine set to be distributed potentially as soon as this weekend, a new interactive website has been launched that will answer any questions that one may have about the vaccination process.

“COVID Vaccine Facts” has been set up by the Washington D.C.-based Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) to help educate the public about the vaccine before it is shipped out by the federal government.

“The content on this website serves as an educational tool to link people to third-party scientific and evidenced-based information related to the vaccine development process, along with the safety, efficacy, availability, and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines,” according to BIO.

On the website, users can type in a potential question, or find a list of commonly asked questions, that will then bring up a series of answers with a myriad of information on the topic from the CDC, National Institutes of Health, and other federal health agencies.

According to BIO, the top three questions being asked by users are:

  • “How will we know a COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective?”
  • “How are vaccines developed?”
  • “How much will I have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“With the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines becoming available soon, get the facts on vaccine development,” BIO posted online while promoting the website. “Learn more about the scientific rigor that goes into developing a vaccine, and how the vaccine process is safe and effective.”

Anyone looking to have questions on COVID-19 vaccines answered by BIO can do so here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.