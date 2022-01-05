COVID-19: GRAMMY Awards Postponed Due To 'Uncertainty Surrounding Omicron Variant'

This year's GRAMMY Awards Show has officially been postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 64th annual show, which was set to take place on Monday, Jan. 31, was postponed to protect the health and safety of all involved in the show, CBS and the Record Academy said in a joint statement on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks," the statement reads. "We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

