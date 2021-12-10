Contact Us
COVID-19: Fourth Shot May Eventually Be Needed, Pfizer Says

Nicole Valinote
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Photo Credit: Flickr US Secretary of Defense

The CEO of Pfizer said in an interview that he believes a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose will eventually be needed. 

Albert Bourla said on CNBC that real-world data will help determine how well three doses of the vaccine protect against the Omicron variant and how long protection lasts.

"And the second point, I think we will need the fourth dose," Bourla told CNBC on Wednesday, Dec. 8. "I’ve said that multiple times. With the previous, I was projecting that that will be on 12 months after the third dose. With Omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information."

Bourla also said in the interview that a recent study has shown that three doses of the vaccine restore high levels of efficacy against the Omicron variant.

Read the full transcript of the interview here.

