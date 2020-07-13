COVID-19: Formula That Will Be Used To Reopen Schools Across State Released

This story has been updated.

The formula that will be used to reopen schools across New York State has been released.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at a COVID-19 news briefing on Monday, July 13 in Manhattan.

Schools can reopen if the region is in Phase 4 and daily infection rate is five percent or lower over 14-day average.

But if the regional infection rate is greater than nine percent using a seven-day average after Saturday, Aug. 1, schools will then have to close, in effect, "an emergency stop button," Cuomo said.

The determination for school reopenings will be determined the week of Aug. 1-7.

The state's infection rate remains below 2 percent in most of the state, and has been around 1 percent throughout this month on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley.

Specifics on reopenings are being left to the state's 700 school districts in accordance with state guidelines.

The New York State Department of Health released the guidelines, developed by the Reimagine Education Advisory Council, for reopening to school districts on Monday.

They include:

District must develop flexible plans.

Enact safeguards to protect the health of students and employees, using masks and social distancing.

Prioritize in-classroom instruction, specifically for students that need it the most.

Maximize use of available space in schools as well as in. the community to expand in-class instruction.

Focus on arts, career and technical educations, labs and other areas that are better for in-person instruction.

Use innovative models such as community schools.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

