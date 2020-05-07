Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Neiman Marcus Becomes First Department Store To File For Bankruptcy During Pandemic
News

COVID-19: Former Google CEO To Reimagine How New York Operates

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt during the governor's daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, May 6. Photo Credit: ny.gov
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is working on reopening New York. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tabbed former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help lead the charge in reimagining the “new normal” in New York as it begins to come out the other side of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Schmidt will be tasked with heading a 15-member blue-ribbon commission that will “Reimagine New York.”

“We need a true visionary, and that’s Eric Schmidt,” Cuomo said. “He might be the best in the world. He saw a future no one else envisioned and developed a way to get there. So I’m asking him to work with us to bring that visionary aspect to our government and our society.

“This gives us a chance to look at what we’ve gone through and anticipate the future through that lens and see how we can incorporate technology in different ways.”

Cuomo said that New York should take the opportunity to re-evaluate how the state operates healthcare, transportation, education, other systems by incorporating new technology.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Twitter.

Twitter

The governor added that while the state is going through this "reopening exercise," he wants to make sure "we don’t miss the opportunity in the moment – and the opportunity is that we went all through this, let’s learn the lessons and let's take this moment in history to actually improve from where we are and to build back better.”

According to Schmidt, they’re going to use technology to accelerate the process of reopening New York’s economy.

“We’re going to be able to use technology to accelerate these systems in new ways,” Schmidt said. “The solutions we come up with have to help the most people with the most needs. We need to consider all options that are inclusive.

“We’re looking for solutions that can be accelerated by using technology to make things better. It’s a chance to look at some things that may not have gotten enough attention, so we have to make this period count.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.