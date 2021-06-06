COVID-19: Forging A Vaccination Card Could Soon Be A Felony In New York

Lawmakers in New York are looking to make penalties harsher for those attempting to forge COVID-19 vaccination cards to fraudulently claim they’ve been vaccinated.

The Democratic-led Assembly has proposed legislation that would make it a felony in New York to forge a vaccination card or fraudulently provide proof of immunity with the intent to defraud.

“New Yorkers deserve to know that when they attend an event or go to a ballgame where proof of vaccination is required that those around them are not putting people at risk by using forged documents,” Assemblymember Jeff Dinowitz stated.

“This is a public health issue, and after the devastating loss of life that we experienced over the last year, it is critical that we take all reasonable steps to ensure that New Yorkers can safely begin to resume their lives.”

The new legislation comes following recent reports of people attempting to pull one over with phony vaccination cards as they attempt to return to normal life and begin attending events and other venues.

In New York, fully vaccinated people have been given the green light to largely eschew mask-wearing and no longer require social distancing outside certain settings such as mass transit, hospitals, school, and shelters.

“It is beyond comprehension that after the horror and death that the pandemic caused across the world – and especially here in New York – that people are willing to endanger their health and those around them by using forged vaccination documents,” House Speaker Carl Heastie added.

“This legislation would ensure that those that are endangering the public health with forged documents can be held responsible for their actions.”

