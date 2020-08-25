COVID-19: Five States Removed From NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, One Territory Added

Travelers from five states have been removed from the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

This marks the first week since the list was started on Thursday, June 25, when eight states were initially named, that no new states with high COVID positivity testing rates have been added. However, one new territory has been added: Guam.

The five states removed on Tuesday, Aug. 25 are Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The full, updated travel advisory list of 28 states and three territories is as follows:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

