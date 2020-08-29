Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Families Want Independent Investigation Of Cuomo's Handling Of Nursing Homes
News

COVID-19: First US Case Of Reinfection Confirmed, Scientists Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection has been confirmed in the United States.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection has been confirmed in the United States. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The first case of COVID-19 reinfection has been confirmed in the United States.

The man, a 25-year-old in Reno, Nevada, was first infected in mid-April. He got sick again in late May, testing positive a second time.

The second COVID infection was more serious than the first, scientists say. 

Genetic sequencing revealed the second infection was a slightly different strain, indicating a true reinfection.

The case has been detailed in a document published online.

Reinfections have also been reported in Hong Kong and Europe.

Studies from larger numbers of cases over time are needed before making any definitive conclusions or jumping to conclusions, said Maria van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19, after the announcement by the Hong Kong researchers on Monday, Aug. 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.