COVID-19: Feds Aim To Stop Deceptive Marketing Of Tea Product Advertised As Virus Treatment

Federal officials are seeking civil penalties after a tea company allegedly advertised that its product could prevent or treat COVID-19.

B4B Earth Tea LLC, B4B Corp., and Andrew Martin Sinclair are accused of violating the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act, the Federal Trade Commission Act, and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, according to an announcement on Thursday, March 3, from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The defendants reportedly advertised that the herbal tea product, Earth Tea, could prevent or treat COVID-19, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

The US Attorney's Office said the defendants claimed the tea was the most effective COVID-19 treatment and had no reliable evidence to support their claims.

“Without any scientific evidence, the defendants claimed that drinking their herbal tea is more effective in preventing COVID-19 than approved vaccines, and cures anyone who has gotten ill within 24 hours,” stated Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “In bringing this matter with our partners at the Department of Justice and the Food and Drug Administration, the Commission continues its commitment to using every tool available to stop and deter those who would treat the pandemic as opportunity to peddle bogus treatments.”

The complaint also alleges that the tea is an unapproved new drug that violates the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

The complaint seeks civil penalties and an injunction for the defendants to stop unlawfully marketing and selling the products.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.