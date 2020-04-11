COVID-19: FDA, FTC Target Companies Selling Products That Claim To Treat, Prevent Virus

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to several companies for selling fraudulent items during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

At least seven companies were told to cease and desist selling and marketing unapproved drugs they allege can treat or prevent COVID-19 that could pose health risks and violate federal law.

According to the FDA, health officials are “particularly concerned that products that claim to cure, treat or prevent serious diseases like COVID-19 may cause consumers to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment, leading to serious and life-threatening harm.”

“The FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said. “We have an aggressive surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as (these).

Letters were issued to Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.

The products cited in the warning letters included products such as teas, essential oils, tinctures, and colloidal silver.

“We understand consumers are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and urge them to talk to their health care providers, as well as follow advice from other federal agencies about how to prevent the spread of this illness,” Hahn added. “We will continue to aggressively pursue those that place the public health at risk and hold bad actors accountable.”

The companies have been given 48 hours to stop selling the products. If they fail to acquiesce they will face legal action, seizure, and injunction.

“In addition to following up with companies that fail to make adequate corrections, the FDA and FTC will continue to monitor social media, online marketplaces, and incoming complaints to help ensure that the companies do not continue to sell fraudulent products under a different company name or on another website,” they said in a joint statement. “An FDA cross-agency task force has been established and dedicated to closely monitor for fraudulent products related to COVID-19.”

Officials noted that there are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent COVID-19, though there are investigatorial antibiotics in the early stages of development.

“There already is a high level of anxiety over the potential spread of coronavirus,” FTC Chairman Joe Simons said. “What we don’t need in this situation are companies preying on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims. These warning letters are just the first step. We’re prepared to take enforcement actions against companies that continue to market this type of scam.”

