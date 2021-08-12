COVID-19: FDA Expected To Authorize Booster Shots For Immunocompromised People

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to move forward quickly with authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for some Americans who are immunocompromised, according to reports.

Health officials said that the third shot of the current two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccine could be authorized within the next 48 hours, though no official timetable has been set as variants of the virus and COVID-19 mutations continue to cause a surge in new cases.

Before a vaccine can be used in new ways outside existing authorization it requires new approval from the FDA.

Currently, the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine only have emergency use authorization, while Pfizer has applied for full-use authorization from the FDA.

Once approved by the FDA, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will advise on whether or not the booster shots should be administered.

Advisers from the CDC are currently scheduled to meet on Friday, Aug. 13 to discuss booster shots and additional doses of the vaccine, which could be made available to the vulnerable populations by the weekend.

“This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable, who may need an additional dose to enhance their biological responses to the vaccines, are better protected against covid-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, adding that it was especially important as the delta variant spreads.

According to a recent Johns Hopkins study, researchers found that even vaccinated immunocompromised people are nearly 500 times more likely to end up hospitalized or die from COVID-19 compared to the general population.

An estimated 2.7 percent of adults in the United States are immunocompromised, according to the CDC. It is unclear which groups would be covered under the expected FDA action.

“The FDA is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals," an FDA spokesperson told CNN.

"The agency, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future.”

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently said that “The FDA has been working hard to basically do the evaluation around safety and make sure that we have everything we need to make these additional doses available to people

“The CDC "is also looking into making sure the guidance is clear and available for immunocompromised individuals."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.