Clarkstown Daily Voice
COVID-19: FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Vaccines For Kids Ages 5 To 11

Nicole Valinote
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr US Secretary of Defense

A Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory panel has voted to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The endorsement of Pfizer's lower dose vaccine for younger kids was announced on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and it will be considered for authorization by the FDA next.

CNBC reported that 17 members of the committee voted to endorse the vaccine, and one person declined to vote.

A decision by the FDA could be made within the next few days, CNBC said. 

An advisory group with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is scheduled to meet next week to determine its recommendation. 

