COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.

“I would hope - I can’t predict accurately, because no one can - but I would hope that by the time we get to the fourth week in January - end of the third week, beginning of the fourth week – that we will start see this coming down,” he said.

Fauci’s statement echoes the words of Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who said that the latest wave of the Omicron variant has yet to peak.

The US hit nearly 750,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, a number that is likely to rise through the end of winter.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days with a documented spread.

In the US, it's expected to become the "dominant strain" in the coming weeks, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday, Jan. 7.

“The way it has peaked in other countries … in South Africa, it has come down rapidly as well,” Walensky said on the “Today” show. “But I don’t believe we’ve seen that peak here in the United States.”

