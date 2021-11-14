Contact Us
News

COVID-19: Eight Dead, 89 Infected In Outbreak At Connecticut Nursing Home

Joe Lombardi
Eight residents of a Connecticut nursing home died during a COVID-19 outbreak.
Eight residents of a Connecticut nursing home have died during a COVID-19 outbreak that has lasted nearly six weeks.

A total of 89 employees and residents have tested positive since the outbreak began at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located in Litchfield County, in the Town of Canaan, on Thursday, Sept. 30.

"Despite seeing significant numbers of residents recovering from Covid," the facility's chief executive Kevin O’Connell and nursing director Cady Bloodgood said in a statement. "testing has resulted in one additional positive case among fully vaccinated residents and staff members. Sadly, we have lost eight residents with serious underlying health issues to Covid."

The statement, released on Friday, Nov. 12, said 48 residents and 69 staff members have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We want to assure everyone we are doing our best to keep residents and staff safe," the statement said. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates for residents, staff, families, and community stakeholders as the situation changes."

