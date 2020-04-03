COVID-19: Dr. Anthony Fauci Bobbleheads Pop Up To Benefit American Hospital Association

Dr. Anthony Fauci is finding new ways to help the country combat the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fauci - widely considered the nation’s top COVID-19 expert - is getting a new bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, with some proceeds being donated to stock up medical supplies in hospitals.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become a national figurehead, often providing insight during White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings with President Donald Trump.

The 7-inch bobbleheads, which will cost $25 each, plus $8 for shipping and handling, are currently available for pre-sale, with $5 from each sale being donated to the American Hospital Association in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. Orders are expected to ship as soon as July.

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Fauci deserves it given what he has done and continues to do for our country and the world in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

“We received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Fauci and are excited to be able to use the bobblehead to raise funds for a vital organization that is helping limit the spread of the coronavirus while making people smile during these unprecedented times.”

