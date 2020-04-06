Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Data On Deaths By Age Group, County Released By New York State
COVID-19: Death Toll Predicted For Individual States, Entire Nation In New Scientific Data

Joe Lombardi
The number of deaths per day related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are expected to peak in mid-April, according to new scientific data.
The number of deaths per day related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are expected to peak in mid-April, according to new scientific data. Photo Credit: University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics

The number of deaths per day related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are expected to peak in mid-April, according to new scientific data.

There could be as many as 3,000 fatalities per day during that peak, according to graphs created by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metric. (See image above.)

According to that data, the predicted total number of deaths nationally will be 81,766 by early August.

The data also projects deaths for each state, as well as hospital beds needed and intensive-care beds needed.

The total number of deaths in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut projected by early August are as follows:

  • New York 15,618
  • New Jersey 9,690
  • Connecticut 5,474

Click here to see the projections.

