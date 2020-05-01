COVID-19: Daily Death Toll In New York Under 300 For First Time In Weeks

The daily novel coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in New York dipped under 300 for the first time in weeks.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there were 289 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,610 since the outbreak began in early March.

The daily death toll has fallen daily since Saturday, April 25, when there were 367 reported deaths.

There have now been 308,314 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, though the number of new hospitalizations has stabilized at between 900 and 1,100 per day. The hospitalization and intubation rates both continue to drop, Cuomo said.

“You have to recall the context of these numbers and remember what we have accomplished. We were in a situation where the infection rate was going straight up, everything was going up,” he said. “That was only 30 days ago.

“New Yorkers changed reality, and changed the path of the virus’s spread. Now the question is how fast is the decline, and how far is the decline. How low will the number go?”

Cuomo noted that the bulk of the new cases are in downstate, led by Manhattan (17.5 percent of the new cases the past three days), Kings (17.4 percent), Bronx (12.8 percent), Queens (11.9 percent), Nassau (10.1 percent), Westchester (7.8 percent), and Suffolk (7.4 percent).

The governor said that he will be talking with state hospitals on Friday for more specific information regarding new COVID-19 cases. He said he wants “to get more specific information on the new cases coming in the door to see if we can get a more specific target.”

“Let’s drill down on these 1,000 new cases, find out where they’re coming from and why the infection rate is continuing to rise,” he said. “Now that the virus is stabilized, the enemy is on the run, let’s start refining where it's targeting. We need a specific battle plan.”

