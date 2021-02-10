COVID-19: CVS, Walgreens Start Vaccine Rollout In New York

Two of New York’s largest pharmacy chains will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials said that beginning this week, both CVS and Walgreens locations in New York have been allocated a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to those eligible.

Select stores that receive doses of the vaccine are expected to begin administering them to those eligible and with appointments beginning on Friday, Feb. 11.

There will be no walk-in appointments, and anyone eligible will have to register and search websites to determine which locations have been allocated vaccines. If someone is not eligible and attempts to fill an appointment, they will be turned away, officials said.

It is expected that there could be a wait time of several weeks before an appointment can be filled as the state awaits the new distribution of vaccine doses from the federal government.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously said that national pharmacies will receive a small allocation of doses of a supply designated specifically for them. This week, Cuomo said that allotment is expected to be increased by 5 percent as the federal government ramps up production of the vaccine.

“The 5 percent increase doesn’t sound like much, but that’s on top of the first 16 percent increase, and then the second of 5 percent (last week), so this is a third announcement of 5 percent,” Cuomo said.

Walgreens CEO John Standley said: “Our pharmacy teams have already provided nearly two million COVID-19 vaccinations and stand ready with their expertise to help educate and vaccinate additional Americans, including those in rural and underserved communities.”

