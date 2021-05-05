COVID-19: CVS Now Offering Same-Day, Walk-In Vaccine Appointments

With the supply of COVID-19 vaccines beginning to outpace the demand, CVS is taking measures to make it easier for anyone to get a “shot in the arm.”

CVS announced that beginning on Wednesday, May 5, pharmacies at hundreds of locations across the country would be accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, with a minimal amount of paperwork required.

As of May 5, CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Second dose compliance is more than 90 percent at CVS Health pharmacies, according to officials. Anyone who receives their first dose at CVS will have a second shot scheduled on location.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch stated. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.”

Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com,” Lynch noted. “The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.”

“Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

