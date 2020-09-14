COVID-19: Crowd Of Students Gather On School Grounds At District Where Staffer Tests Positive

About a week before the scheduled reopening of classes, a district in the Hudson Valley reported a large gathering of students on school property as well as a staffer testing positive for COVID-19.

The group of about 75 who gathered on Tuesday, Sept. 8 "did not wear masks or remain socially distanced," said Elsie Rodriguez, Superintendent of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, located in Orange County, in Central Valley.

As a result of the gathering, speculation has swirled the district may postpone its plan to welcome students back to buildings beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22.

"Based on guidance from Dr. Irina Gelman, Commissioner of the Orange County Department of Health, the school district will not delay the reopening of school buildings," Rodriguez said.

Additionally, late Friday evening, Sept. 11, the district said it was notified that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have followed all health and safety protocols as mandated by the OCDOH," Rodriguez said. "Our primary focus remains on supporting our staff and readying our buildings for the return of students on Tuesday, Sept. 22."

