COVID-19: County Exec In Hudson Valley Tests Positive After Community Event

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has become the latest lawmaker to catch a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Latimer - who is vaccinated - announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 after seeking out a test following reported exposure at a recent community event.

Latimer, who is currently working from his home while he isolates, said that he has only experienced mild symptoms, a fact which he attributed to the vaccine and being vaccianted.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

