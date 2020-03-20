Contact Us
COVID-19: County Asks Non-Residents To Stay Out During Pandemic

Joe Lombardi
Route 17 in Liberty in Sullivan County. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Monticello, the capital of Sullivan County (top left in light green), is located about 100 miles northwest of New York City. Photo Credit: Google Maps

In a message directed at regular visitors as well as second homeowners and weekenders, a county in the Catskills is saying that amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, now's not the time to visit.

Travel into Sullivan County is "inadvisable and highly discouraged," county officials said.

There are now four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, which has a population of around 78,000 and has been a popular vacation spot with the Monticello Raceway, resort hotels, mountain climbing, boating, and other outdoor activities.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday night, March 18, to "those traveling into Sullivan County from downstate and elsewhere," Public Health Director Nancy McGraw and County Manager Joshua Potosek said, "Please don't travel here from another county or geographic area (including the five boroughs of New York City) which is experiencing community transmission of COVID-19.

"It is far better for you to stay home and limit your movements."

The statement added, "While you may be seeking refuge from the larger amount of cases downstate, you must be aware that this is a global pandemic."

"A vaccine does not yet exist, and the effectiveness of existing treatment varies from person to person. Travel into Sullivan County from any area at this time is inadvisable and is highly discouraged."

