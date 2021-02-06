COVID-19: Connecticut CVS Turns Away Vaccine Seekers From New York

Police were called to a Connecticut CVS location this week when a group of seniors from New York came seeking the COVID-19 vaccine and were turned away.

Officers responded to the CVS pharmacy on Boston Post Road in Waterford on Thursday, Feb. 4 when a group of approximately 10 seniors from out-of-state sought the vaccine, but were denied by the store.

The group had reportedly made vaccination appointments in Waterford online through the CVS application. The seniors were reportedly unhappy about the decision but left without incident, though their families were disapointed.

According to reports, the Department of Health was tipped off to the out-of-staters by the director of Ledge Light Health District.

“I appreciate Ledge Light Health District and the Department of Public Health for following through on our concern, that people from out of state were attempting to receive vaccinations that were allocated for our residents,” First Selectman Rob Brule said in a statement.

Out-of-state visitors in Connecticut are not permitted to receive the vaccine, which is available to seniors over the age of 75. The Waterford CVS is one of the few to allow for scheduling COVID-19 vaccines online.

“We recognize the high demand for COVID-19 vaccines,” CVS posted online. “As more supply becomes available and eligibility expands, we look forward to increasing access to vaccinations in more stores and to more people.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also addressed the situation during a COVID-19 briefing this week.

“You have to live here in Connecticut or work here in Connecticut," he said. "You have to identify yourself as such when you sign on to, say, that CVS site to make that appointment for your vaccination. You're going to have to show proof of where you're from and you're going to have to show proof that you're over the age of 75."

