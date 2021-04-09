COVID-19: Closure Of J&J Vaccine Clinic, Supply Glitch Both Causing Concerns

The mass rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has hit enough roadblock as a vaccination site was forced to close due to people suffering adverse reactions to the shot.

A vaccine clinic administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Colorado was forced to shut down, and the federal government announced it will be shipping fewer of the company’s doses around the country due to production issues.

The company did not say how many people had reactions but said it amounted to 0.8 percent of those who received a vaccine dose Wednesday, April 7.

Health officials in Colorado said that some who received the vaccine experienced minor side effects that included nausea and dizziness, which is “consistent with what can be expected.”

The delays are expected to impact the number of vaccine doses that are allocated to states across the country.

According to the CDC, there will be less than 800,000 Johnson & Johnson shot distributed next week, an approximate 85 percent drop week to week.

The news comes on the heels of reports that a Baltimore lab had to destroy approximately 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to a mix-up during production.

The federal government has been cautioning states not to overbook appointments for residents to receive vaccines as the number of doses allocated may fluctuate due to the recent production issues with Johnson & Johnson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.