COVID-19: CDC Updates Thanksgiving Guidelines

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has updated previously released guidelines for Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 epidemic is worsening, and small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases," the agency said in a statement released Monday, Nov. 9. "Traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends are fun but can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

The CDC says "the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is with people in your household."

'If you are with friends or family outside your household, you should wear a well-fitting mask, keep 6 feet of distance from people who do not live with you, and keep your hands clean."

The CDC also outlined seven factors that contribute to the risk of getting and spreading COVID at small in-person gatherings:

  • Community levels of COVID-19
  • Exposure during travel
  • Location of the gathering
  • Duration of the gathering
  • Number and crowding of people at the gathering
  • Behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering
  • Behaviors of attendees during the gathering

Click here to read more detail on each of the seven factors and the entire CDC Thanksgiving guidelines.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The CDC's original guidelines for Thanksgiving, released in late September, are available here.

