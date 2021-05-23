Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: CDC Releases Brand-New Data On Hospitalized, Fatal Vaccine Breakthrough Cases

Joe Lombardi
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released brand-new data on the number of people who have been hospitalized or died despite being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
To be fully vaccinated, two weeks or more must have passed since they received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Monday, May 17,  more than 123 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated. 

During that time, the CDC said it received a total of 1,949 reports from 47 states and territories of vaccine breakthrough cases in patients who were hospitalized or died.

The data is further evidence, the CDC says, that vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people. 

"To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections," said the CDC.

The breakdown of those breakthrough cases by percentage is as follows:

  • Female: 50 percent
  • People aged 65 and over: 79 percent
  • Asymptomatic infections: 18 percent
  • Hospitalizations: 93 percent
  • Deaths: 18 percent

The number of COVID vaccine breakthrough infections reported likely is an undercount of all infections among fully vaccinated persons, according to the CDC. 

"National surveillance relies on passive and voluntary reporting, and data might not be complete or representative," said the CDC.

