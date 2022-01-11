Contact Us
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Americans Avoid Travel To Canada

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against travel to Canada due to the risk of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against travel to Canada due to the risk of COVID-19. 

The CDC added Canada to its list of countries that are considered "Very High" risk for COVID-19, the highest level of risk for COVID-19. 

According to The Hill, the update was made to the agency's travel guidelines on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The CDC said anyone who must travel to destinations listed in the highest risk category should be fully vaccinated before traveling. 

The list includes many other destinations, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and more. 

Read the full list here.

