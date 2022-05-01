COVID-19: CDC Now Recommends NYers Wear Masks In These 37 Counties

Health officials have provided an update on the New York counties where they recommend people wear face masks due to the level of COVID-19 in the community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, in counties with a high level of COVID-19 in the community.

To determine the level of COVID-19 in a county, the CDC looks at a combination of three metrics: new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population over a seven-day period, the percent of staffed inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

The agency provided an update on COVID-19 community levels using case data from Thursday, Apr 21, through Wednesday, April 27, and hospital admissions data and data on the number of inpatient beds occupied from Wednesday, April 20, through Tuesday, April 26.

The number of counties currently listed as having a high level of COVID-19 has increased from the previous CDC update.

The following 37 counties were listed as having a high level of COVID-19 in the community:

Rensselaer County

Albany County

Schenectady County

Saratoga County

Washington County

Warren County

Montgomery County

Fulton County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Clinton County

Franklin County

St. Lawrence County

Oneida County

Madison County

Jefferson County

Oswego County

Onondaga County

Cortland County

Broome County

Tioga County

Tompkins County

Cayuga County

Chemung County

Schuyler County

Seneca County

Wayne County

Steuben County

Yates County

Ontario County

Livingston County

Monroe County

Wyoming County

Genesee County

Orleans County

Erie County

Niagara County

The other counties were listed as either having a medium or low community level of COVID-19.

