COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In These NY Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.
The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:
- Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.
- Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
- In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.
As of Friday, Nov. 11, these New York counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:
- Bronx County
- Kings County (Brooklyn)
- Queens County
- Broome County
- Tioga County
