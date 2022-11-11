Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Hudson Valley
News

COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In These NY Counties

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Yellow counties are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and in green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.
Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Yellow counties are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and in green counties, indoor masking is not necessary. Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

  • Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. 
  • Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
  • In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Friday, Nov. 11, these New York counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:

  • Bronx County
  • Kings County (Brooklyn)
  • Queens County
  • Broome County
  • Tioga County
To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.