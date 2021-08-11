COVID-19: CDC Issues Strong Endorsement For Vaccines During Pregnancy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the rise in cases of the delta variant in the United States.

The CDC released new data regarding the vaccine's safety among pregnant people on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and recommended that everyone ages 12 and older get the vaccine.

“CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

The organization said an analysis of nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy did not find an increased risk of miscarriage.

The CDC added that previous data did not find safety concerns for pregnant people who received the vaccine late in pregnancy or for their babies.

Read the full statement here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.