COVID-19: CDC Issues New Guidance On Events, Gatherings

Joe Lombardi
A look at states with the most -- and least -- COVID cases. The higher the level of community transmission where a gathering is being held, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading, the CDC said. Photo Credit: Centers for Disease Control

With nearly two dozen states seeing increases in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on events and gatherings.

The advisory, released Friday, June 12, comes amid thousands of large outdoor protests of racial injustice and police brutality.

The higher the level of community transmission where a gathering is being held, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading, the CDC said.

"The size of an event or gathering should be determined based on state, local, territorial or tribal safety laws and regulations," according to the CDC.

The guidance includes a breakdown of the level of risk of spread at different types of gatherings:

  • Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.
  • Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.
  • More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects, and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
  • Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.

Staff members at large events should be required to wear face coverings, and attendees should do so as well, the CDC says. 

Click here to view the CDC guidelines.

