COVID-19: CDC Issues Brand-New Guidance For Summer Camps

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has just issued brand-new guidance for summer camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccinated adolescents do not need to wear masks at camp, and younger campers who have not been vaccinated can usually shed face coverings when outdoors, the CDC said on Friday, May 28.

For camps where everyone is fully vaccinated prior to the start of camp, it is safe to return to full capacity, without masking, and without physical distancing in accordance with the CDC’s Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.

Everyone age 12 years and older is recommended to be vaccinated against COVID as soon as possible to keep from getting and spreading the virus, the CDC said.

Click here to read the CDC guidance on summer camps.

