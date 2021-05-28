Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Missing Boater Found Dead In 60-Plus Feet Of Water In Area Lake, State Police Say
News

COVID-19: CDC Issues Brand-New Guidance For Summer Camps

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Summer camp
Summer camp Photo Credit: Pixabay/Brahmsee

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has just issued brand-new guidance for summer camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccinated adolescents do not need to wear masks at camp, and younger campers who have not been vaccinated can usually shed face coverings when outdoors, the CDC said on Friday, May 28.

For camps where everyone is fully vaccinated prior to the start of camp, it is safe to return to full capacity, without masking, and without physical distancing in accordance with the CDC’s Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.

Everyone age 12 years and older is recommended to be vaccinated against COVID as soon as possible to keep from getting and spreading the virus, the CDC said.

Click here to read the CDC guidance on summer camps.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.