COVID-19: CDC Director Warns Of 'Avoidable Rise In Cases,' Says US Is At Fork In Road

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is urging Americans to remain vigilant so the country doesn’t see an “avoidable rise in cases."

Walensky warned on Monday, March 22 that another surge similar to what happened in the winter is “avoidable” as the federal government ramps up production and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I get it. We all want to return to our everyday activities and spend time with our friends, family, and loved ones,” she said. “But we must find the fortitude to hang in there just a bit longer.

"We are at a critical point in this pandemic - a fork in the road - where we as a country must decide which road to take.”

Walensky said that it’s important to continue taking every precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19, or else face spikes in new cases and infections, similar to what has happened in other parts of the world.

“We must act now, and I’m worried that if we don’t take the right actions now, we will have another surge, just as we are seeing in Europe right now,” she said. “Especially just as we are so aggressively scaling up vaccinations.

Walensky urged Americans to continue social distancing, wearing facial coverings, and cautioned that some regions are opening up their economies too widely and too quickly.

“I’m calling the American people to action, whether vaccinated or not, to recommit to doing the right thing -- take the steps we know work to stop COVID-19.”

