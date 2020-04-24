COVID-19: CDC Announces New Guidelines For Pets After Cats Test Positive For Virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for pet owners after a pair of cats tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in two different parts of New York.

According to the CDC, the cats live in two separate areas of New York, and both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery. COVID-19 infections have been reported in very few animals worldwide, mostly in those that had close contact with a person with COVID-19.

The CDC said that due to the low number of COVID-19 cases in household pets, routine testing of animals has not been recommended, though state and federal health officials are making new determinations about whether an animal should be tested.

In the New York cases announced earlier this week, a veterinarian tested the first cat after it showed mild respiratory signs. No individuals in the household were confirmed to have COVID-19.

The virus may have been transmitted to this cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home.

Samples from the second cat were taken after it showed signs of respiratory illness. The owner of the cat tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the cat showing signs. Another cat in the household has shown no signs of illness.

Until more is known, the CDC recommends the following:

Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household;

Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people;

Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals;

Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather;

If you are sick with COVID-19 (either suspected or confirmed by a test), restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would around other people;

When possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick;

Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or bedding;

If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with them.

