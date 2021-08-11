COVID-19: CDC Adds Seven Destinations To 'Very High Risk' Category For Travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added seven destinations to its COVID-19 Level 4 “very high” risk category for travel.

The CDC's parameters define the "very high" risk category as having more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last four weeks.

Americans should now avoid travel to:

France,

Israel,

Thailand,

Iceland,

Aruba,

French Polynesia,

Eswatini.

That brings the total to 74 nations. For a complete rundown, view the list here.

Those who absolutely must travel should be fully vaccinated, the CDC said.

The majority of counties in the United States also meet the criteria for "very high risk." To view a national map, check the CDC website here or click on the second image above.

