COVID-19: Broadway To Extend Vaccine Requirement To Children Ages 5 To 11

Broadway theaters will soon extend their COVID-19 vaccine requirement to children ages 5 to 11 years old.

The Broadway League announced on Monday, Jan. 10, that it is extending the vaccine requirement to children ages 5 to 11 years old beginning Saturday, Jan. 29, in accordance with New York City's Key to NYC Guidelines.

The trade association also announced that the current mask and vaccine requirements are extended through April 30.

“We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York," President of The Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin said. "We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies.

"Our theatres and world-class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months."

Learn more about the policy here.

