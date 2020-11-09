COVID-19: As Rockland Cases Continue To Increase, Here's Latest Breakdown By Town

The positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to outpace the statewide rate in Rockland County as new cases continue to mount.

There are currently 872 active COVID-19 cases up from more than 843 last week, with 19 patients hospitalized and being treated for the virus.

There have been no newly reported COVID-19 fatalities as the death toll held at 684 people.

Over the past week, the infection rate has fluctuated daily as the number of positive cases slowly climbs after spiking in recent weeks:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 3,091 tests administered, resulting in 102 (3.3 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Nov. 5: 3,378 tests administered, resulting in 73 (2.2 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Nov. 6: 3,773 tests administered, resulting in 98 (2.6 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Nov. 7: 1,464 tests administered, resulting in 56 (3.8 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Nov. 8: 2,084 tests administered, resulting in 85 (4.1 percent) positive cases;

Since the pandemic began, there have been 257,401 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 18,756 confirmed positive cases.

Rockland's 7.2 percent positivity rate of those tested is the highest in the Hudson Valley, which has seen a rise in cases in recent weeks.

The current active cases largely center around Spring Valley and Monsey, which have recently come under fire by local and state lawmakers for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 mandates and guidance to prevent the spread of the virus.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by municipality, on Monday, Nov. 9:

Spring Valley: 213;

Monsey: 157;

Suffern: 68;

New City: 65

Nanuet: 55;

Pearl River: 38;

Stony Point: 34;

Nyack: 33;

Pomona: 30;

Haverstraw: 27;

Congers: 25;

West Nyack: 19;

Garnerville: 18;

Valley Cottage: 14;

Orangeburg: 12;

Tappan: 11;

West Haverstraw: 11;

Blauvelt: 9;

Sloatsburg: 8;

Tompkins Cove: 7;

Sparkill: 6;

Palisades: 5;

Piermont: 4;

Piermont: 4;

Thiells: 2.

Hillburn: 1.

In the past 24 hours, 111,416 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 3,144 testing positive. The 2.82 positive infection rate is more than double what the state experienced over the summer.

There are currently 1,444 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and there were 26 newly reported virus-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,664,814 COVID-19 tests, with 529,036 testing positive. A total of 25,947 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.