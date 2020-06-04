COVID-19: As Holidays Approach Rockland Officials Urge Residents To Follow Social Distancing

As the holidays of Passover and Easter approach, officials from the Rockland County District Attorney to the County Executive, are urging residents to adhere to the rules set by the state under the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said the executive order requires all gatherings, such as parties, weddings, and holiday celebrations, of individuals of any size for any reason, not including household members, are canceled or postponed. That includes Easter and Passover gatherings, the two said.

“Think twice about inviting anyone to your holiday meal except the people already living in your home," said Ruppert. "Your holiday celebration might be different this year, and that’s ok."

Rockland District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said his office has been working closely with police officials and municipal attorneys, to navigate through the very difficult situation facing Rockland County since the outbreak of this life-changing pandemic.

"The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute any violation of a lawful order, based upon the facts and evidence, presented by a local law enforcement agency," Walsh said.

Instead, Walsh said, residents should work together to defeat the pandemic.

The most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and away from get-togethers and crowded public spaces, said Ruppert.

"Any public place in Rockland is a potential site for COVID-19 exposure," she said. "If you become mildly ill, stay home, and manage your symptoms."

If you expected to be a guest at someone else’s table, this is the time to show your love by staying home and “visiting” by a phone call or video conference, the county executive's office said.

Those that feel ill should contact their physician and manage the symptoms unless they become extreme such as not being able to breathe.

For additional information, such as signs of COVID-19, visit the county’s COVID-19 page at rcklnd.us/covid19 .

