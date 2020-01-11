Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
COVID-19: Area HS Extends Closure After Cases Linked To Social Event

Joe Lombardi
A high school in Northern Westchester has extended its closure for in-person learning after several cases of COVID-19 linked to a social event.

Dr. Jen Lamia, Superintendent of Schools for the Byram Hills Central School District in Armonk, announced on Sunday, Nov. 1 that Byram Hills High School will remain on remote instruction until Thursday, Nov. 12.

The school had been on a remote schedule Wednesday, Oct. 28, Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30.

"As of last Friday, the district was tracking seven positive cases at the high school," Lamia said. "Today (Sunday) we learned of another case of an individual who was tested last Wednesday (Oct. 28) and just received results today, resulting in the high school’s eighth positive case. All of the cases appear to be linked to the others that we have been tracking."

In total, 128 students and 20 staff members are now in quarantine at Byram Hills High School, completing quarantine on Monday, Nov. 9, Tuesday, Nov. 10, or Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), depending on the date of last exposure to a positive individual, said Lamia.

"It is not possible to run our BHHS programs in-person with so many staff members quarantined, so we will remain on remote instruction," Lamia stated.

Classes will resume in-person for the L-Z cohort on Thursday, Nov. 12. 

 Students who need essential materials from the high school should contact their assistant principal via email, said Lamia.

