COVID-19: Area High School, Middle School Go Remote Due To Positive Cases

Another Hudson Valley school is being forced to adjust on the fly as the region deals with the latest surge of newly reported COVID-19 infections.

In Westchester, the Woodlands Middle and High School in Greenburgh will be going remote for the rest of 2021, Superintendent Linda Iverson announced, as the cases of COVID-19 continue to mount.

The latest round of infections led to a staffing shortage due to the number of students and employees who either contracted the virus or were deemed close contacts to someone who did.

Students are expected to return for in-person learning when the holiday break ends on Monday, Jan. 3.

According to the state’s COVID-19 “Report Card,” the Woodlands Middle/High School has the most outbreaks in the district, with 25 (18 students, two teachers, five staff members) testing positive for the virus.

Districtwide, there have been a total of 59 (44 students, nine teachers, six staffers) who have tested positive for COVID-19.

