COVID-19: Appointments Postponed At These State-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Due To Nor'easter

Appointments at state-run mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have been postponed for Monday, Feb. 1 due to the impending Nor'easter.

State officials announced that appointments are being rescheduled at:

SUNY Stony Brook,

Jones Beach,

Aqueduct Racetrack,

Javits Center,

Westchester County Center

Those with appointments at these sites scheduled for Monday will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination for later this week, the state said.

"Additionally, the six pop-up vaccination sites planned for tomorrow in the Bronx and Brooklyn are all being rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3," Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said. "This includes the sites at the Bartow Community Center, the Bronx River Addition, the Latino Pastoral Action Center, and the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx, as well as the sites planned for Cornerstone Baptist Church and God's Battalion of Prayer Church in Brooklyn.

"Our partner, SOMOS Community Care manages scheduling for those sites and will also be directly contacting those New Yorkers with appointments to inform them of the change.

"We ask all New Yorkers to monitor the weather and stay off the roads tomorrow so our crews and first responders can safely do their jobs."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.