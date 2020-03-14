COVID-19: Apple Temporarily Closes Stores

Apple is temporary closing all of its retail stores outside of Greater China amid the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The stores will be closed through Friday, March 27, CEO Tim Cook said.

Online purchases may still be made at apple.com.

"In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Cook said.

In addition, Cook said Apple is committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.

Cook said employees should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space.

"Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites," Cook said. "In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks."

