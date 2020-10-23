COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Store In Area

Health officials in the Hudson Valley are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at an area AT&T store.

The Orange County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that employees and customers who visited the AT&T store on Route 211 in Middletown on Friday, Oct. 16, Saturday, Oct. 17, or Monday, Oct. 19 may have been exposed to the virus.

Orange County Health Commissioner Irina Gelman said that anyone who may have been exposed or at the store should look out for symptoms, which include:

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

fatigue,

muscle or body aches, headache,

loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion,

runny nose,

nausea or vomiting,

diarrhea.

In Orange County, there have been 13,213 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out seven months ago, with 505 fatalities reported due to the virus.

There are currently 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 23 under investigation for a potential case of the virus.

