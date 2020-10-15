COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Store In Area

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who worked at or visited a store in the area.

Sullivan County Public Health Services is alerting anyone who visited the Dollar General store on 100 Main St. in Livingston Manor on the following dates and times that they may have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID and was contagious:

Monday, Oct. 5 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, Wednesday, Oct. 7, Friday, Oct. 9, Sunday, Oct. 11 or Monday, Oct. 12 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 between 1 and 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Although we believe that compliance with mask-wearing was routinely enforced, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying the public that customers visiting on these dates and times could have been exposed,” said Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw. “If someone thinks they have been exposed, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their health care provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.

“The longer period of time someone interacts with others, the higher the risk of virus transmission to others. If patrons were wearing a mask, limited their interactions with others to 10 minutes and practiced social distancing, the risk is further reduced."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.