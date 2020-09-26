Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At New City Church

Joe Lombardi
Gracepoint Gospel Fellowship Church on New Hempstead Road in New City.
Gracepoint Gospel Fellowship Church on New Hempstead Road in New City. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who visited a church in the area.

The Rockland County Department of Health said it has been notified that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended three separate Spanish language masses at the Gracepoint Gospel Fellowship Church, located at 384 New Hempstead Road in New City, during the person's infectious period.

Anyone who attended the following masses should contact the Rockland County Department of Health to determine if they should quarantine:

  • Friday, Sept. 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact Rockland County Department of Health Disease Control by calling 845-364-2997. 

If your call is not answered, leave a message with your complete contact information and we will contact you as soon as possible.

The Rockland County Department of Health said it is working closely with the Church and will continue to update the public as necessary.

