COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Medical Center, Bar In Hudson Valley

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who worked at or visited a a medical care center and bar in the area.

Both sites are located in the Sullivan County.

Here is information from Sullivan County Public Health Services:

Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Urgent Care Center, 25 Carrier Street in Liberty on Wednesday, Aug. 19, Thursday, Aug. 20, Friday, Aug. 21 or Sunday, Aug. 23. An employee who was actively contagious with COVID worked on those dates.

The individual continued to work despite feeling ill and after testing positive, the department said.

Public Health staff members are working closely with the facility to develop a list of individuals who may have visited the facility on those dates to determine the number of possible exposures.

Nelly’s Sports Bar, 456 Broadway, Monticello on Saturday, Aug. 15: Two individuals who visited the bar that night have tested positive, and one additional person is hospitalized and presumed to be positive pending test results, the department said.

“It is vitally important that people do not go to work while they are ill, especially after testing positive for COVID-19.,” said Public Health Director Nancy McGraw. “If you start to develop symptoms of COVID-19, we urge you to contact either your healthcare provider or Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910 and ask for an Infection Control nurse.

Individuals who have questions regarding access to testing should call their health care provider or the New York State COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065, or visit the NYSDOH website at covid19screening.health.ny.gov.

