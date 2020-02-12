COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Chili's Restaurant In Area

Health authorities are warning people about a possible Black Friday COVID-19 exposure at a popular area chain restaurant.

Orange County Health Commissioner Irina Gelman said that anyone who worked or frequented Chili’s on Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown on Sunday, Nov. 27 may have been exposed to the virus following a confirmed COVID-19 case.

It is unclear if the person infected was a staff member or patron of Chili’s.

Anyone who was in the restaurant on the day in question has been advised to be on the lookout for possible symptoms, and to quarantine if any develop, Gelman said.

According to the latest data released by the state Department of Health, there were 184 new COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County, bringing the total to 17,075 since the pandemic began. There have been 439 virus-related deaths.

