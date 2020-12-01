Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
News

COVID-19: Alert Issued After Employee Tests Positive At Area Recycling Center

The Rhinebeck Transfer Station, where an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Rhinebeck Transfer Station, where an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An employee working at a Hudson Valley recycling center has tested positive and anyone who brought materials there may have been exposed, health officials are warning.

Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Anil Vaidian issued an alert on Tuesday, Dec. 1 cautioning that an employee at the Town of Rhinebeck Transfer Station on Stone Church Road tested positive for the virus.

Vaidian said that anyone who brought materials to the transfer station on Saturday, Nov. 28 should be on alert for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms begin to develop.

“DBCH’s Rapid Response Team has been working with the Town of Rhinebeck to ensure they are following all recommended health and safety guidelines and protocols, and the Town has already conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the transfer station,” officials said. “Contact tracing is underway with those confirmed to have had direct contact with the individual.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever;
  • Coughing;
  • Shortness of breath;
  • Trouble breathing;
  • Fatigue;
  • Muscle or body aches;
  • Headaches;
  • New loss of taste or smell;
  • Sore throat;
  • Congestion;
  • Runny Nose;
  • Nausea or vomiting;
  • Diarrhea.

Vaidian added: “We appreciate the cooperation of Supervisor Elizabeth Spinzia and Town of Rhinebeck staff to quickly alert DBCH of this confirmed positive case so we can make the public aware of potential exposure.”

