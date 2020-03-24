COVID-19: 79 New Cases In Rockland Bring County Total To 671

There have been hundreds of new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Hudson Valley as the state’s total rose to 25,665, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

At his daily briefing on COVID-19 in the state, New York Gov.Andrew Cuomo announced that there have been 4,790 new cases reported, bringing the state's total to 25,665, 10 times more than any other state.

The top 10 counties in New York hit the hardest by coronavirus:

New York City: 14,904 cases (2,599 new);

Westchester: 3,891 (997);

Nassau: 2,869 (427);

Suffolk: 1,880, (422);

Rockland 671 (79);

Orange 498 (109);

Albany 146 (19);

Dutchess 124 (24);

Erie: 107 (20);

Monroe: 96 (20).

There have also been confirmed cases in Putnam, Ulster, and Sullivan counties.

As of Tuesday, March 24, globally, there have been 396,592 cases of coronavirus, which resulted in 17,229 deaths. There have been 46,168 confirmed cases in the United States, the third-most in the world behind only China and Italy.

Cuomo said that the state conducted 12,906 new tests, bringing the total to 91,270 since the outbreak began. He added that hospitals will begin some experimental testing and new drug therapies as soon as Tuesday to help battle the virus.

“We’re doing everything we can on every level to slow the spread and flatten the curve,” Cuomo said. We’ve closed the businesses, reduced street density, but we still see the numbers rising. We’ve increased the testing to the highest level in the United States and the highest per capita on the globe.

“We have to prioritize resources and your activity to where they are needed, and New York is looking a problem that is of a totally different magnitude and dimension,” Cuomo said. “The problem is the volume.”

